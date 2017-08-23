Vital Signs Report Shows Progress And Trouble In Lincoln

Lincoln has nearly recovered from the Great Recession. That’s one of the findings of this year’s Vital Signs Report, produced by the group “Prosper Lincoln”. The goal of the report is to highlight areas where community leaders need to attack problems. Data analyst Nancy Shanks told the group that income disparity is a troubling problem.

“Higher income households have experienced greater gains that lower income households” she said in explaining the findings. “The number of people living full time and living in poverty in our community has doubled.”

Shank, who analyzed ten years of economic data, said much of Lincoln has recovered from the recession, but not all.

“The average household has nearly recovered its income level before the recession began” she said. “The average work hours are very close to pre-recession levels.”

She went on to say the troubling part of the report is that 15% of Lincoln’s population lives in poverty.

“A decade ago we had six neighborhoods in extreme poverty. Today we have five. Those are neighborhoods where 40% of the population lives below the poverty level.”

She said, overall, the data shows that the income disparity in Lincoln is growing.

Prosper Lincoln is a group formed at the urging of the Lincoln Community Foundation to attack major community problems. The full report can be seen at http://www.lincolnvitalsigns.org/reports.php