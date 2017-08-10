VOLLEYBALL: Huskers, Bluejays Ranked In Top Ten of Top 25 Poll

Two teams from Nebraska are ranked in the top 10 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are No. 5 and the Creighton Bluejays are No. 9 in the poll released Wednesday.

The Huskers were 31-3 last season and made it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Creighton was 29-7 and reached a regional final for the first time.

Texas is No. 1 and followed by defending national champion Stanford, Washington, Minnesota and Nebraska. Penn State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Creighton and BYU round out the top 10.