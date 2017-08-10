VOLLEYBALL: Huskers, Bluejays Ranked In Top Ten of Top 25 Poll
By Jeff Motz
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 7:14 AM

Two teams from Nebraska are ranked in the top 10 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are No. 5 and the Creighton Bluejays are No. 9 in the poll released Wednesday.

The Huskers were 31-3 last season and made it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Creighton was 29-7 and reached a regional final for the first time.

Texas is No. 1 and followed by defending national champion Stanford, Washington, Minnesota and Nebraska. Penn State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Creighton and BYU round out the top 10.

