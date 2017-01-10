Vote Approves Plan For Costco

Costco is coming to Lincoln.

By a vote of 4-to-1, the City Council approves plans for a 150,000 retail warehouse and 16 station gas pump center to 14th and Pine Lake Road. Council chair, Leirion Gaylor Baird, voted against the plan, saying Costco brings obvious economic benefits, but she just didn’t think Costco should be next to 2 schools.

Southwest High to the west and Scott Middle School to the east. Council members, Jane Raybould and Roy Christensen, could not vote due to conflicts of interest.