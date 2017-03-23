Vote Comes Today On AHCA

A vote comes today in the House on the American Health Care Act. In Lincoln, protesters downtown made a last ditch effort against it. Cathy Lohmeier with Action Committee Nebraska told our media partner, 10/11 NEWS premiums will go up no matter your age, and men and women over 60 will be hurt the hardest.

1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry says he’s not sure how he’ll vote today (Thursday). 2nfd District Congressman, Don bacon and 3rd District Congressman, Adrian Smith will vote YES.