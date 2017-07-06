Gale: “Voter Data Assurance Needed”

Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale said today that he needs more assurance before providing voter information to a federal commission. President Trump has assigned the commission to investigate voter fraud, so it has asked every state to turn over their voter registration databases. Gale said today that Nebraska law prohibits making voter registration data public or using it for commercial purposes. Gale said he’ll need assurances from the federal commission on both points before turning over the information. Wednesday, half a dozen members of the legislature urged Gale to turn down the request.