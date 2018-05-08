Voter Turnout Predicted

Secretary of State John Gale expects a 28 percent voter turnout in next Tuesday’s Nebraska primary election. That would be on par with the turnout in 2014, the last mid-term primary.

There are nearly one-million-two-hundred-thousand Nebraskans registered for the primary, about 50-thousand more than for the primary in 2014. Gale says online voter registration surged in its final week, with nearly 6-thousand registrations.

Six thousand people have voted early, and about half of the 76-thousand mail-in ballots have been returned so far.

“Participation is key to the success of any election,” Gale noted. “I hope Nebraskans take the time to vote since many federal, state and local races need our input.” He added that the potential is there for a much stronger turnout, if Nebraskans head to the polls on Election Day.

“Taking into account the increase in voter registration, the contested nature of the races in the primary, and other factors, like the percentage of people likely to vote early, it is reasonable to expect that voter turnout will hit 28 percent,” said Gale.

Gale went on to note that historically, smaller counties have the best participation in statewide elections.

In 2014, 17 counties exceeded 50 percent turnout in the primary. Of those 17, six counties were near or exceeded sixty percent turnout. Seventy-two out of 90 counties had 32 percent turnout or better.