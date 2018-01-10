Wahoo Native Vedral Leaving UCF, Transferring To Nebraska
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 7:42 AM
Noah Vedral (Courtesy of ucfknights.com)

UCF backup quarterback Noah Vedral is following coach Scott Frost to Nebraska.

The sophomore who grew up in Wahoo, tweeted Tuesday that he’s “coming home.” His tweet included a Cornhuskers logo and (hashtag) GBR, short for “Go Big Red.”

Vedral appeared in eight games in relief of McKenzie Milton and completed 22 of 29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown. Vedral was a three-year starter at Wahoo Bishop Neumann High School and led his team to a state football championship in 2016. Transfer rules require him to sit out next season.

Nebraska and Frost, a former Cornhuskers quarterback, has three scholarship quarterbacks for 2018 in sophomore Patrick O’Brien, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and incoming freshman Adrian Martinez.

