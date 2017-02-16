Waiting List Continues To Climb For Assisted Living

The waiting list for families to get into assisted living through Lincoln Housing Authority is at least 4,000…almost equal to the number of people living in Gretna. Vietnam vet, Rodney Pillard, was one of them before finding a place to live through the League of Human Dignity.

Pillard tells our media partner, 10/11 NEWS Lincoln leaders need to stop building expensive living for people in the Haymarket area and start building more affordable housing. Veteran Affairs is building 70 units for low income veterans, but those won’t be open for another year.