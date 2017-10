An armed robbery early Monday morning at a south Lincoln pharmacy is under investigation.

Lincoln Police were called to the Walgreen’s at 17th and South shortly after midnight, after a man walked in armed with a four-inch knife and took off with cash.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police are looking for a man wearing a bandana partially covering his face, along with a mask and dark hoodie.

Call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, if you have any information on this robbery.