Warren Buffett Helping Sell Cherry Coke

By Greg Smith
Apr 4, 7:34 AM

A cartoon character of billionaire investor, Warren Buffett is appearing on special edition Cherry Coke cans all over China. Buffett is helping Coke launch the flavored soda in the world’s largest country. Buffett is worth $75 billion, so why is he hawking soda for free?

Berkshire Hathaway is the largest single shareholder in Coca-Cola, with an investment worth about $17 billion. Buffet is also a genuine consumer, saying in 2015 that he drinks at least five cans a day — regular Coke at the office, and Cherry Coke at home.

