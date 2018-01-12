How To Watch 7 Plays In One Day

Fans of Live Theater can enjoy 7 different plays in one sitting this Sunday afternoon. The Lincoln Theatre Alliance will present its first ever ten minute play festival. It’ll be staged at the Woods Theater at Union College. The Alliance is a group of about 20 live theaters in and around Lincoln. This Sunday’s festival will consist of 7 plays, each 10 minutes or less.

Judy Hart of the Angels Theater Company, one of the Alliance members, says three more festivals are planned throughout the rest of this year, one each quarter, with each to be performed at a different theater.

Two of this Sunday’s plays are locally written. “(The) Angels (Theater Company) is doing one of those, called “Taxi Ride” by Steve Enersen, and Theatre Arts For Kids (Another Alliance Member) is doing one of the plays we did in the First Flight Festival called ‘Waiting For Elvis’, written by Sharice Redmond.” The First Flight Festival is a separate festival of short plays presented annualy by the Angels Theater Company.

“We actually have a lot of local playwrights that have ten minute plays, in their pockets, ready to be performed” said Hart. She says Lincoln has an active playwriting community, helped in part by an annual mentoring program offered by the Angels Company.

This Sunday’s Ten Minute Play Festival will be staged at the Woods Theater, on the campus of Union College at 48th and Prescott beginning at 2:00 P.M. $10 tickets are available at the door.