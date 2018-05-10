Watch Out For Police Officer Impersonation Scam

A police officer impersonation scam remains under investigation by Lincoln Police.

Officer Angela Sands said Thursday the male caller claims to be an officer and says the victim is being investigated for child pornography after contacting a woman on meetme.com. The scammer claims the woman the victim contacted on the website was underage.

A second male then calls the victim and claims to be the woman’s father and says if a certain amount of money is paid, the charges will be dropped. The first incident was reported on April 20, and two more males have reported the scheme since.

None of the victims suffered a monetary loss.