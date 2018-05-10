Watch Out For Police Officer Impersonation Scam
By Jeff Motz
|
May 10, 2018 @ 11:16 AM
(Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

A police officer impersonation scam remains under investigation by Lincoln Police.

Officer Angela Sands said Thursday the male caller claims to be an officer and says the victim is being investigated for child pornography after contacting a woman on meetme.com.  The scammer claims the woman the victim contacted on the website was underage.

A second male then calls the victim and claims to be the woman’s father and says if a certain amount of money is paid, the charges will be dropped. The first incident was reported on April 20, and two more males have reported the scheme since.

None of the victims suffered a monetary loss.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nebraska Electorate Slightly Different From 2016 Southeast High School Student Caught With Airsoft Gun On Campus Couple Arguing Overnight Led To Gunshots Fired In Northwest Lincoln VIDEO: LPD Looking For Woman Seen Stealing A Purse Inside Grocery Store Bond Continued For 17 Year Old Murder Case Suspect Arrests Made In Human Trafficking Investigation