WATCH: Scott Frost As A Prep Star At Wood River High School

KFOR news and sports reporter Dick Janda interviewed and followed new Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost when he was a high school football star and sought after recruit at Wood River High School in the early 1990s.

Janda was sports director at KOLN/KGIN-TV in the fall of 1992 when he filed this report. He went through the archives at 10/11 to retrieve this footage and we were given permission to share it with you.

Special thanks to 10/11 and to the Nebraska State Historical Society for digitally converting footage.

