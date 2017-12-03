WATCH: Scott Frost As A Prep Star At Wood River High School
By Jeff Motz
|
Dec 3, 2017 @ 11:45 AM

KFOR news and sports reporter Dick Janda interviewed and followed new Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost when he was a high school football star and sought after recruit at Wood River High School in the early 1990s.

Janda was sports director at KOLN/KGIN-TV in the fall of 1992 when he filed this report.  He went through the archives at 10/11 to retrieve this footage and we were given permission to share it with you.

Special thanks to 10/11 and to the Nebraska State Historical Society for digitally converting footage.

Click here to see another segment of the 1992 Frost story.

Related Content

Frost Formally Introduced As Nebraska’s New ...
BREAKING: Scott Frost To Be Next Nebraska Football...
2nd Arrest In Case Of Missing Lincoln Woman
Thursday High School Basketball Scores
Loofe Suspect In Missouri Jail
Pedestrian Struck & Killed By Train Near Wave...