Motorists in a hurry will want to avoid the stretch of 27th Street just north of Highway 2 in south Lincoln because of a water main break. Public Works officials say the break happened late Thursday morning and workers will be making repairs in the street, so traffic will be restricted overnight Thursday and through part of the day Friday. Only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction on 27th between Woods Boulevard and Highway 2 until the pavement repairs are finished.