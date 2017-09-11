Water Main Repair Being Fixed East of Lincoln

Folks living in areas of Cass and Lancaster Counties need to conserve water for a little while Monday, after crews fixed a water main that broke Sunday.

The area impacted would be the Murdock area, along with folks living around Eagle, both in Cass County. In Lancaster County, residents in the Larson subdivision and close to Walton also need to not use up the water.

Water management officials from Cass County Rural Water District No. 2 say the repair work should be fully completed by noon Monday.