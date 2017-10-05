Waverly Student Killed In Sarpy County Crash

Sarpy County Sheriff’s investigators have now identified the teenager killed in a crash on Nebraska Highway 50 just north of the Platte River Wednesday night.

In a release, deputies identified the teen as 15-year-old Alexandra Linscott, of Eagle. She was the passenger in the front seat of the car driven by 48-year-old Elisa Linscott, which was southbound on Highway 50. Elisa Linscott was taken by helicopter to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries.

Alexandra Linscott was a student at Waverly High School.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, 22-year-old Paige Seaton, of Omaha. She suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital.

Both vehicle nearly collided head-on. Sarpy County authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash.