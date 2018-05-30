Waverly Woman Arrested In Infant Son’s Death

A five-month investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old rural Waverly woman related to the death of her 3-week-old son last December.

On Wednesday morning (May 30), Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ashley Bean for felony child abuse, which is a Class III A Felony punishable by up to three years in prison and 18 months post-release supervision or $10,000 fine or both.

According to Sheriff’s Captain Ben Houchin, deputies and paramedics from Waverly Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to Bean’s home at 12511 Waverly Road on December 17, 2017 about the child with no pulse and not breathing. The baby was taken to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, before transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha and pronounced dead hours later, despite life-saving measures.

An autopsy shows the cause of death was due to asphyxia due to combined suffocation and overlay.

Houchin says through their investigation, they determined Bean was drinking alcohol and highly intoxicated hours before the 911 call was made. She fell asleep with her child in the same bed, then woke up later to find her son unresponsive.

An acquaintance of Bean was also in the home at the time, but had no involvement in the child’s death.

Through evidence collected and interviews that were conducted, Houchin says they believe Bean knowingly and intentionally placed her infant child in a situation that endangered his life.