Weapons Recovered in Home Burglary

A slew of guns were recovered in a home burglary Friday night. Lincoln Police responded to multiple burglaries of a home in the 3600 block of South 16th just before 11. Captain Danny Reitan told KFOR News, police arrested 4 individuals – one being a juvenile.

“Officers were able to contact several people in the area who were connected to the robbery. Several guns were stolen in the burglary. Those have been recovered,” Reitan said.

Captain Brian Agnew said police recovered other weapons the individuals stole in a separate burglary earlier Friday.