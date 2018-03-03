Weapons Recovered in Home Burglary
By Jackie Ourada
|
Mar 3, 2018 @ 9:07 AM

A slew of guns were recovered in a home burglary Friday night. Lincoln Police responded to multiple burglaries of a home in the 3600 block of South 16th just before 11. Captain Danny Reitan told KFOR News, police arrested 4 individuals – one being a juvenile.

“Officers were able to contact several people in the area who were connected to the robbery. Several guns were stolen in the burglary. Those have been recovered,” Reitan said.

 

Captain Brian Agnew said police recovered other weapons the individuals stole in a separate burglary earlier Friday.

RELATED CONTENT

Portion of Pine Lake to Close Monday Farm Bureau Head Opposed To New Tariffs Tecumseh Inmate Assaults, Injures Prison Staff Member Fence Company Raises Questions Gov. Ricketts Accepts Award Recognizing Nebraska’s Work on Mental Health