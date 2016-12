Weather may have caused a Christmas Day crash on I-80 near the Waverly exit which sent an Iowa couple to the hospital, where they were last reported to still be in critical condition. 78 year old, Robert Harlan and 78 year old, Joan Harlan are from Atlantic, Iowa.

The 45 year old semi driver from Texas was in fair condition. The eastbound semi crossed the median, crashed into the Harlans, flipped on it’s side and stopped in a ditch.