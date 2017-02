Semis in the media on I-80 near Waco in York County on Feb. 24, 2017. (Photo Courtesy of @jillbrownhusker on Twitter)

Due to weather and road conditions and multiple accidents, Interstate 80 westbound has been closed from just west of Lincoln to Waco, and eastbound lanes closed from York to Seward.

If you do have to drive, please increase following distances, wear seat belts, and watch for quickly changing road conditions, including closed roads. Weather is affecting much of Nebraska and includes snow, ice, and blowing snow.