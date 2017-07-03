Webster Headlines Huskers in Summer Leagues

A trio of former Huskers will be in action throughout the month of July, as the NBA Summer League takes place over the next three weeks. Tai Webster, Shavon Shields and Terran Petteway have all signed contracts with NBA teams for the summer leagues.

Webster will play in the Orlando Summer League with Charlotte and with the Golden State Warriors in the Las Vegas Summer League. Terran Petteway will play for the Boston Celtics in both the Utah and Las Vegas Summer leagues while Shavon Shields will play for the Miami Heat in Las Vegas.

The Orlando (July 1-6) and Utah (July 3-6) Summer Leagues take place next week while the Las Vegas Summer League goes from July 7-17. Fans will be able to see the three former Huskers in action, as all games from the three leagues will be televised nationally. A complete schedule for all three Huskers is listed below.

Webster wrapped up his four-year career for the Huskers last March. He totaled 1,116 points, 288 assists, 421 rebounds and 133 steals, as the 6-foot-4 guard played in 127 career games with 83 starts at Nebraska. As a senior, he averaged a team-high 17.0 points per game while chipping in 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors. He finished fourth in the conference in scoring, fifth in steals and eighth in assists, while topping the Huskers in both scoring and assists.

Petteway played for Flexx Pistoia in the Seria A in Italy during the 2016-17 season. He averaged a team-high 14.6 points per game on 42 percent shooting, including 35 percent from 3-point range. He also contributed 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. In all, he paced the team in 3-pointers (83) and free throw attempts, going 76-90 from the line in his first season in Italy. This is the third straight year Petteway has played in the NBA Summer League, including stints with Atlanta (2015) and Milwaukee (2016).

Shields had a busy rookie season, spending part of the year in Frankfurt (Germany) before joining Dolomiti Energia Trento (Italy) for the final four games of the regular season and a long playoff run. Shields averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game in Italy in helping the team to a runner-up finishing in Seria A. Shields played with Orlando in last year’s Orlando Summer League. He also played 26 games in Germany, averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.