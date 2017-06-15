Webster’s Gem Helps ‘Dogs To 7-4 Win

Seth Webster retired the first 17 batters he faced and his quality start positioned the Lincoln Saltdogs for a 7-4 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The win propels the Saltdogs (16-9) to the series lead and the lead in the Central Division. The Sioux City X’s lost giving Lincoln the 0.5 game lead over their rivals.

Webster was perfect through 5.2 innings before giving up a hit to Yhoxian Medina. He went seven innings and allowed three runs on four hits. The sidearm pitcher struck out three batters and didn’t issue a walk. Webster has recorded four straight quality starts.

The Saltdogs provided their starter with run support early in the game. Trever Adams notched the first hit of the game in the top of the second inning and it was a two run homer off the batter’s eye in center field. Adams now has five long balls on the season.

The offense struck again in the fifth inning. Brendan O’Brien led off with a single and stole second base. After a ground out, Cesar Valera knocked O’Brien in with a base hit. Tommy Mendonca followed with a single that put Valera at third base. A wild pitch scored Valera before Adams slapped a two-out single up the middle to score Mendonca and make it 5-0.

The Saltdogs added a couple more runs in the seventh inning. Mendonca started the frame with a solo shot to right-center field, his first home run of the year. Then, Curt Smith, Adams and Dashenko Ricardo tallied three straight singles to load the bases. Randolph Oduber hit a ground ball that scored Smith to make it 7-0.

The RedHawks scored their first runs in the bottom of the seventh. Josh Mazzola got a two-out single and K.D. Kang smoked a double off the center field wall to score Fargo’s first run. Charlie Valerio worked a full count in the next at bat before blasting a two-run homer over the right field wall to put the score at 7-3.

Cameron McVey came on in relief for the Saltdogs in the bottom of the eighth. The setup man gave up a single to Jesus Posso who scored on a Devan Ahart double. It was the first run allowed by McVey on the season.

Michael Wagner entered in a 7-4 game to close it down. He allowed a leadoff base hit before retiring the next three batters to earn his fourth save of the season.

The Saltdogs go for the series win Thursday afternoon in Fargo. First pitch is at 12:30 PM with coverage beginning at 12:00 PM on ESPN 1480