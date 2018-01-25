Wednesday High School Basketball Scores

Centennial Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lincoln Lutheran 32
Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Kearney Catholic 30
Lincoln Christian 58, Columbus Scotus 45
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Arlington 49, Douglas County West 40
Platteview 58, Ashland-Greenwood 29
Syracuse 86, Fort Calhoun 55
Wahoo 84, Raymond Central 37
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
First Round=
College View Academy 58, Whiting, Iowa 30
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 56, Cedar Bluffs 25
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Bergan 51, Lincoln Lutheran 48, 3OT
Bishop Neumann 71, Aquinas 37
Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Omaha Concordia 46
Lincoln Christian 55, Columbus Scotus 42
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Arlington 65, Ashland-Greenwood 21
Platteview 62, Fort Calhoun 22
Syracuse 46, Raymond Central 40
Wahoo 85, Douglas County West 16