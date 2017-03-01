Wendy’s is doing the unthinkable!!

So there I was, just scanning through Facebook, when I see that Wendy’s is going to drop their spicy chicken nuggets from their menu. Sounds like they have been doing this across the nation for a while now. I haven’t checked to see if our Lincoln locations have been hit by this sad news, but I know I will miss them when they do go away. Loved the extra bite that those little morsels would deliver. At least they are keeping the original nuggets. My 2 year old would not be pleased if those suddenly disappeared!

-Chris