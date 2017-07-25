West Lincoln Bank Robbed Late Tuesday Morning

Lincoln Police are investigating the city’s latest bank robbery, where a man walked into the Pinnacle Bank at 201 Sun Valley Boulevard around 10:30am Tuesday and demanded money.

Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News the suspect apparently didn’t show any weapon and handed a teller a note to hand over the money.

Sands says the suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of money and got away in what’s described as a black, 4-door car, possibly with in-transits.

Sands adds they are looking for a black male in his 20s, about 6-feet tall, with long hair and glasses.

No reports of any injuries during the robbery.