Construction begins in a few weeks on an 8,500 square feet downtown grocery store at Canopy and N streets. Mark Whitehead of Whitehead Oil hopes to have Canopy Street market open this fall, complete with large walk-in beer freezers, in-house packed deli meats and everything in between.

It won’t be the only market downtown. A developer has plans for a grocery store in the Latitude Apartments on 11th street.