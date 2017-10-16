Who Wants A Parade? And Where?

The Lincoln City Council has voted to back a Veterans Day Parade in the Capitol City, but avoided specifying where the Parade would be held.

City Council Chair Roy Christensen introduced the measure, saying it would be a way to join together and build Community Spirit and salute Veterans. He also recalled memories of the Star City Parade, which was held annually until cancelled because of the tight budget during the recent recession.

Christensen originally proposed holding the parade in Havelock as a way to place Northeast Lincoln in the spotlight.

During discussion at Monday’s Public Hearing, Rick Hoppe, an Assistant To Mayor Chris Beutler, said holding the Parade at Mahoney Park would make more sense. Hoppe told Council members there would be no need to block streets, re-program street lights, or provide extra traffic control or security. He also suggested that parking in the Lancaster Event Center Lot and using shuttle buses would be more manageable.

Representatives of several Veterans groups expressed concern about the plan. “Why can’t it be downtown?” asked Ed Schnabel. Ron Lechner, Director of the Veteran’s Memorial Garden, expressed concern that the parade would be scheduled at the same time as the traditional 11:00 A.M. ceremony, taking attention away from the existing tribute to Veterans. Bruce Trautwein also testified against the Havelock and Mahoney Park proposals. “Moving it to Mahoney Park is pushing Veterans to the back of the bus” he said. “It’s keeping them out of sight again. I find that disgraceful”.

After listening to testimony from the Public, the Council passed a resolution supporting the concept of a Veterans Day Parade, but did not specify where or when it would be staged.