A 32 year old Lincoln woman is in jail for allegedly stabbing her 28-year-old husband in his left forearm with a steak knife.

Police tell KFOR News Rheanita Boyd was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the couple’s residence near 84th and Holdrege for 2nd degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Her husband was treated and released from the hospital.

According to police, an argument started over possible infidelity issues. Alcohol is also believed to be involved.