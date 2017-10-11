A Wild Drop In Wild Parties

Wild party repeat offender complaints are way, way down in Lincoln. In 2005, police officers returned to the same wild party house 154 times. Last year, only 33 times. On KFOR’s Morning Show, City Public Safety Director, Tom Casady, said police discovered ticketing people for Minor in Possession or Maintaining a Disorderly House wasn’t working. It took officers reaching out to property owners to make the difference. In 2005, there were more than 1,800 wild party complaints. Last year, just over 400.