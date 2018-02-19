Wild Party Involves Assault On Officer, Car Crashing Into Tree

Often times, when you mix alcohol and teenagers the end result is never good.

A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted, another officer was nearly run over by a car, as they responded to a large house party late Saturday night in the 5800 block of Abigail Drive, which is near 77th and Old Cheney.

Police Officer Angela Sands says the officer hurt in the assault had injuries to an arm and his head, as he tried to detain a 17-year-old who wasn’t complying when told to empty his pockets, which had containers of alcohol. Through help from witnesses, that teen was found later at home and was arrested for assault on an officer.

The other officer managed to get out of the way of car that just hit a tree, then took off before being stopped a short time later. Citations were issued toward the 18-year-old driver.

A 17-year-old girl living at the house was cited for maintaining a disorderly house. She was put in detox because her family was out of town.

Officer Sands says between 150 to 200 people were at the party, mostly minors that were drinking.