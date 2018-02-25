Who will be the Top Bee?

Forget the Olympics. Grab your dictionaries and get ready for the best competition this winter: Lincoln Public Schools student Spelling Bee champions will take on the grown-ups at the February LPS Learning Lunch at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at LPS District Office, 5905 O St.

In their official Kids vs. Adults competition, student winners of the annual LPS Spelling Bee will take on principals and administrators from their schools in fierce competition and a battle of words.

Mindy Murphy, curriculum specialist for Secondary English Language Arts at LPS, will start the program with a few words about spelling bees and the English language – and help facilitate the competition. LPS Learning Lunches, open to the Lincoln community, are held in the Board Room at LPS District Office, 5905 O St. Doors to the Board Room open at noon, the program begins at 12:15 p.m., questions-and-answers happen at 12:45 p.m.