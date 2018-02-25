Who will be the Top Bee?
By Jackie Ourada
|
Feb 25, 2018 @ 1:25 PM
Courtesy of AP Images

Forget the Olympics. Grab your dictionaries and get ready for the best competition this winter:  Lincoln Public Schools student Spelling Bee champions will take on the grown-ups at the February LPS Learning Lunch at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at LPS District Office, 5905 O St.

In their official Kids vs. Adults competition, student winners of the annual LPS Spelling Bee will take on principals and administrators from their schools in fierce competition and a battle of words.

Mindy Murphy, curriculum specialist for Secondary English Language Arts at LPS, will start the program with a few words about spelling bees and the English language – and help facilitate the competition. LPS Learning Lunches, open to the Lincoln community, are held in the Board Room at LPS District Office, 5905 O St.  Doors to the Board Room open at noon, the program begins at 12:15 p.m., questions-and-answers happen at 12:45 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT

Lincoln Libraries Want Reading to be Less “Ruff” Details Released on School Attack Threats Drivers Warned to Stay Home Because of Winter Weather Legislative Committee Hears More Property Tax Proposals UPDATED: Student Accused Of “Credible” Threat Toward Northeast High School Ready To Go Swimming?