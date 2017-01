Wind Chill Advisory 11pm Till Fri 1/6 10am

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST FRIDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A WIND

CHILL ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CST FRIDAY.

* WIND CHILL VALUES…ALTHOUGH WINDS WILL MAINLY BE LESS THAN 10

MPH…COLD AIR IN COMBINATION WITH ANY WIND WILL CREATE BITTER

WIND CHILLS. VALUES SHOULD DROP INTO THE RANGE FROM AROUND 18

BELOW ZERO TO 25 BELOW ZERO BY LATE EVENING AND CONTINUE INTO

FRIDAY MORNING.

* OTHER IMPACTS…FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR IN UNDER 30 MINUTES IN

THESE CONDITIONS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT VERY COLD AIR AND STRONG WINDS

WILL COMBINE TO GENERATE LOW WIND CHILLS. THIS WILL RESULT IN

FROST BITE AND LEAD TO HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN.

IF YOU MUST VENTURE OUTDOORS, MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND

GLOVES.