Winter Storm Watch In Effect Sunday Morning Till Monday Night

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT. * TIMING...FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OVERSPREAD MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA ON SUNDAY...AND CONTINUE INTO MONDAY. THE FREEZING RAIN COULD MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SLEET AND SNOW SUNDAY AND MONDAY AS WELL. FREEZING RAIN IS MORE LIKELY ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80...WHILE MORE OF A MIX IS EXPECTED NORTH AND NORTHWEST OF THE INTERSTATE. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TO A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80. SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS COULD REACH OVER 4 INCHES IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA WHILE REMAINING CLOSER TO AN INCH OR SO NEAR THE INTERSTATE. * MAIN IMPACT...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO ICY OR SNOW-PACKED ROADS IS LIKELY. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE VERY SLIPPERY AS WELL. SOME DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET, OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.