Wintry Weather Causing Traffic Headaches In Lincoln

KOLN/KGIN-TV meteorologist Rusty Dawkins posting this photo on Twitter of an inch of snow in southeast Lincoln. (Courtesy of Rusty Dawkins)

Right as rush hour hit on Wednesday morning, the snowfall became more abundant in the Lincoln area.

Lincoln Police say since 6:30am, there were around 70 accident calls, 30 of which were cleared as of 9am, while 34 were being worked and another seven had yet to be handled but were called into dispatch.

As much as an inch of snow has fallen in parts of Lincoln, with other totals varying.

Police also suggest that you take your time getting to work, school or any destination you need to reach today. Automated calls initiated by Lincoln Public Schools indicated that school buses were a little behind on schedule because of the weather, but that students would make it to class.

At 8 a.m., Public Works ordered a full material spreading operation on all emergency snow routes, arterials, school and bus routes. Twenty crews were deployed to apply granular salt, pre-wet with anti-ice brine. Some roads have a thin layer of snow on top of wet pavement. Recently treated areas are in good condition with running water.

Driving conditions are favorable for the morning commute, but drivers should exercise caution.