Instead of pretending like nothing was happening, a witness to an attempted robbery got involved. Mid-morning yesterday at Walgreens on the corner of 17th and South, 26 year old, Jennifer Kreikemeier, tried stealing a woman’s purse.

The victim screamed as Kreikemeier allegedly punched and kicked the victim. A witness ran over, pushed Kreikemeier off the victim and held her on the ground until police got there.