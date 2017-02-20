Woman Accused of Attacking Another Woman In Alley Near Downtown Lincoln

Lincoln Police arrested a 27-year-old woman Saturday morning, just hours after she allegedly robbed a 40-year-old woman in an alleyway just north of 12th and “F” Streets. Police say Kara Thornton was tracked down outside her apartment in the same area and arrested for robbery. She’s accused of choking a 40-year-old woman dumpster diving, then pulling her hair and pushing her down, taking jewelry and other personal belongings. Those items were found in Thornton’s apartment by police later in the day.