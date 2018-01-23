Woman Arrested After Defaced Gun, Pot Found During Traffic Stop
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 12:49 PM

Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old woman and are searching for another suspect after a 9mm handgun was found inside a child’s backpack during a traffic stop at 33rd and Cornhusker just before 2am Sunday.

The car was stopped for an improper turn and failing to signal, but the officer smelled marijuana. A search of the car found 8 grams of pot in the center console, while the defaced gun was found in a child’s backpack.

Casey Maxfield was arrested for possession of a defaced firearm.

No child was in the car, but the passenger ran off.

