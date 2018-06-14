Woman Arrested For Defaced Gun, Meth Possession
By Jeff Motz
Jun 14, 2018 @ 2:03 PM
Shannon Clark (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

A 38-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested Thursday morning when she grabbed a handgun during an argument, and admitted to having a meth pipe in her possession.

Around 12:30 a.m., a 55-year-old woman reported her roommate, Shannon Clark, 38, was arguing with a man and grabbed a handgun.

The caller locked herself in the bathroom, and upon arrival, officers took Clark into custody without incident.

Clark admitted she had methamphetamine and a handgun in the home, and officers located a .22 caliber revolver, a methamphetamine pipe, and a .22 caliber rifle with the serial number cut off in the bedroom. 43 rounds of ammunition were also found.

Clark also had numerous felony convictions and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a defaced firearm.

