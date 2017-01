Police have cited a 20-year-old woman for child neglect after a toddler in her care went missing for more than 3 hours 2 days after Christmas. 2 year old, Skhylar Timm, was found a few blocks from where his mother dropped him off…cold, covered in mud and not dressed for the weather. Police say Bridgette Hull feared she may be in trouble so she waited about 3 hours before calling police about the boy’s disappearance