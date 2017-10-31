Woman Connected To 2016 Lincoln Homicide Sentenced

A 34-year-old woman charged in connection with a Lincoln murder has been sent to prison. Juanita Lara was sentenced Monday to three years for attempted accessory to a felony and two years on an unrelated drug count. She’d pleaded no contest after prosecutors lowered the charges. Authorities say Lara was one of several people charged after the Dec. 15, 2016, killing of 41-year-old Jamie Watson. His body was found in a car trunk. One of those charged, 33-year-old Jamez Henderson, also made a deal with prosecutors and has been sentenced to 54 to 65 years in prison.