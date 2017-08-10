Woman Critically Hurt In Rollover Crash

A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition, after a single vehicle crash near SW 12th and West Rokeby Road during rush hour Thursday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik told KFOR News the car rolled into the east ditch of SW 12th Street, just north of the intersection.

“One patient was located there at the scene that had been thrown from the vehicle,” Vik said.

Injuries are considered life-threatening and the woman was flown by helicopter to a Lincoln hospital.

Investigators believe the woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Vik says SW 12th Street was closed for a period of time, but is back open.