A woman died in a mobile home fire in Crete early Monday morning. The Crete Fire department and Police Department answered a call reporting that smoke was coming from the windows of a mobile home at 2200 Hawthorne Street just after 3 am on Monday morning.

The only resident of the mobile home, 80 year old Jana Johnson, was found inside. The State Fire Marshall’s investigation determined the likely cause of the fire was the resident falling asleep while smoking.