Woman Dies From Injuries In Thursday Apartment Fire
By Jeff Motz
|
Sep 8, 2017 @ 1:08 PM
Photo Chris Goforth

An apartment fire Thursday night just north of Memorial Stadium is under investigation, where a 66-year-old woman didn’t survive.

Lincoln Police were first called around 7pm to the woman’s home inside Stadium View Apartments near 9th and Claremont on a welfare check. When officers showed up, they saw smoke and soot on the door of her apartment.

LFR showed up, rescued the woman from the burning apartment and tried to revive her, according to Battalion Chief Leo Benes.

“We gave her every best opportunity for survival,” Benes told the media on Friday.

The woman died from her injuries later at a Lincoln hospital. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says, so far, nothing suspicious has come up from the investigation.  LFR has asked the State Fire Marshal’s Office to help determine the cause of the fire.

