Woman Hurt After Freeing Herself From Moving Car, After Alleged Assault
By Jeff Motz
|
Jul 10, 2017 @ 7:27 AM

A 42 year old Lincoln woman went to the hospital, while a 37 year old Lincoln man went to jail, connected to an overnight assault near 27th and Laurel.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS the woman jumped from a car driven by David Hernandez, who allegedly threatened, but didn’t harm the woman, with a sledgehammer.

“It was (then) used on a randomly selected car that happened to be parked on the street they were driving,” Dilsaver said.

The victim jumped from the vehicle to free herself.  She suffered non life-threatening injuries after jumping out of the car.  After a struggle with officers and paramedics, Hernandez was taken to jail.

