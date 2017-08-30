Woman Hurt In SE Lincoln House Blast Has Died

The scene, a day after a house explosion at 78th and Eastview. This is taken a block west of the location on Tues. Aug. 15, 2017. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A gas explosion at a southeast Lincoln home two weeks ago has now turned fatal.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News 66-year-old Jeanne Jasa passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the Burn Unit inside CHI St. Elizabeth. Jasa and her 66-year-old husband, Jim, were critically injured in the blast at 5601 South 78th Street back on August 14. Jim Jasa remains in critical condition.

Sands says there is nothing new in the police investigation, which is ongoing.

Fire investigators have ruled out the ignition source of the gas explosion at 5601 South 78th Street being on the outside and believe it may have been somewhere inside.