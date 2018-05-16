Woman Remains in Critical Condition Following Tuesday Crash

Lincoln Police say a 32-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car at Capitol Parkway and A Street Tuesday afternoon. The Lincoln woman has been identified as Halley Hansen.

From the preliminary investigation, officers concluded Hansen was crossing A Street when she was hit. LPD believes Hansen was crossing when the walk signal was lit.

The driver hasn’t been cited so far; police believe the driver wasn’t paying attention.

Early reports indicated she was unresponsive and was transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A Street was closed between 33rd Street and Capitol Parkway Tuesday afternoon while police investigated the scene.