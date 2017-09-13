Woman Seriously Hurt In Hit and Run In Northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police say a 58-year-old woman suffered what are believed to be life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning when a car hit her and left the scene at 64th and Havelock.

Police Officer Angela Sands says no other details on what led up to the hit and run are available, since the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the hit and run happened around 8:45am Wednesday and the car left the scene, only to be found a short time later. A woman in her 60s, who apparently had been driving the car, was taken into custody and later released.

Officer Sands tells KFOR News citations are pending. The names of the two women have not been released, while the investigation continues.