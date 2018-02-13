Woman Sought After Pointing Gun Toward Restaurant Employee

Lincoln Police are looking for a woman who allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it toward an employee of the Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill near 27th and Yankee Hill Road on Sunday evening.

Police say the woman walked inside and started accusing employees of stealing her purse, after she said she left it outside near a dumpster earlier in the day. The woman apparently started to walk around the restaurant and went outside to the dumpster, looking for her purse.

A short time later, when an employee was leaving the restaurant, he told the woman that police were on the way.

She pulled out a gun and pointed toward him before he took off.

Police describe the suspect as a white female with stringy blonde hair.