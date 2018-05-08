Two Persons Of Interest In Lincoln Murder Plead Guilty In Scam

Two people under suspicion in the murder of a Lincoln woman have pleaded guilty to charges in an unrelated gold coin fraud scheme.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Bailey Boswell and 51-year-old Aubrey Trail each pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lincoln’s U.S. District Court to a count of interstate transportation of stolen property. Prosecutors agreed to drop several other counts in return. Each faces up to 10 years in prison when they’re sentenced Aug. 3.

Investigators say Trail and Boswell defrauded two people of thousands of dollars in a scheme to buy, then sell, a coin they falsely claimed was valuable.

The two are considered persons of interest in the death of 24-year-old Sidney Loofe, of Lincoln, although neither has been charged in that crime. Loofe disappeared Nov. 15, a day after going on a date with Boswell. Loofe’s body was found in December in rural Clay County.

Trail and Boswell were arrested Nov. 30 near Branson, Missouri on the coin fraud charges.