WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Coe College Races Past Nebraska Wesleyan

LINCOLN (NWU Athletics)– Nebraska Wesleyan was held without a made field goal the entire second period and that deficit was too much to overcome as Coe College defeated the Prairie Wolves 72-58 in Iowa Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday night (Jan. 31) at Snyder Arena.

Coe has now won eight straight games to improve to 12-9 overall and 9-3 in IIAC play to sit second in the league standings. The Prairie Wolves drop to

13-8, 4-8 in IIAC play.

The Kohawks held a 19-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Prairie Wolves 16-2 in period two. NWU went 0-14 from the field and

its only two points were on free throws on their first possession. The Prairie Wolves did not score the final 9:41 of the first half as the Kohawks built up a 35-19 lead at halftime.

In the second half, NWU finally made a field goal at the 9:15 mark to snap a streak of over 10 minutes without a made field goal. Coe got ahead by as

many as 18 points in the third quarter then NWU pulled within ten points at 50-40 outscoring Coe by six points.

NWU continued to put the pressure on Coe in the fourth quarter as they looked to rally back. Four different times NWU got within nine points, but they could never get any closer as Coe always answered back.

Coe College shot exactly 50 percent from the field for the game and made 8-15 from 3-point land. They also outrebounded the Prairie Wolves by 13 and outscored NWU by 12 points in the paint.

Jenna Lehman, the leading scorer in the IIAC, led the Kohawks with 25 points. She was 11-18 from the floor and 3-4 on 3-pointers. Aleena Hobbs

poured in 20 points as Coe had two players top the 20 point mark.

Caitlin Navratil led the Prairie Wolves with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Mikenzie Delgado came off the bench to score 11 points hitting 3-3 on 3-pointers